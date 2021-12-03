“Resorting to this level of family violence will never solve problems,” says Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

RICHMOND, Texas — A Houston man is in custody for the shooting death of his mother inside a Richmond-area home late Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office stated the shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 18100 block of Emerybrook Court.

Deputies found the victim, 47-year-old Yolanda Royston, dead inside a home.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was put out on police radio, and the man was later taken into custody after a brief pursuit in Alvin.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned the victim and suspect were mother and son. At this time it is unknown what led up to the fatal shooting,” stated FBCSO in a press release on Friday.

Deputies identified the suspected shooter as Herald Monono, 19.

He’s booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a murder charge. He has a $250,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.