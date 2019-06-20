HOUSTON — A Houston-area man was arrested for allegedly raced another vehicle on the freeway Sunday with two young children in the car.

According to court documents, Brandon Tello weaved in and out of traffic along another vehicle and passed officers in a Silverado while driving 110 mph. Officers stopped Tello who reportedly told them he was speeding because he missed his exit.

Police said Tello had his 1-year-old and 2-year-old daughters in his pickup at the time.

Tello has been charged with endangering a child.

