Man accused of breaking into Houston-area library to steal money from copy machines' cash box

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested on charges of breaking into at least two libraries across Houston.

Police said in one of those robberies, the man, identified as James Wilson, 51, broke into the library's copy machine's cash box and attempted to steal what was inside, but he got caught.

This happened on Feb. 6 at the Spring Branch Memorial Library on Corbindale Road.

Hedwig Village police were called to the library after a witness reported seeing a car speeding as it pulled up to the library. The witness then said she saw someone get out of the passenger side of the car and walk to the back of the library. Seconds later, she heard glass shatter.

Police arrived and saw the car that was reported by the witness. The driver attempted to escape but was quickly caught and arrested. Police then went inside the library where they said they found Wilson.

Police said they found a cash machine from a copier broken into with a sledgehammer. Wilson allegedly attempted to steal the nearly $30 that was inside. He was also arrested.

Hedwig Village police were told by the library's manager that there have been several break-ins at libraries across the Houston area so this prompted the department to email Houston police and other departments about the arrests they made.

Houston police spoke with Wilson while he was in custody and told him he matched the description of the suspect in a burglary that happened at Pleasantville Neighborhood Library on Jan. 5.

Wilson was ultimately charged for that incident as well.

Houston police are continuing to investigate burglaries that happened at 10 Houston Public Libraries between Oct. 17 and Feb. 1. In all those cases, Houston police said the suspect broke into the libraries after they were closed using a sledgehammer and targeted copiers' cash machines to steal money.

Police said the cases were linked but didn't specify if they were looking at Wilson as a suspect in those burglaries.