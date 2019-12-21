HOUSTON — A man has been charged, accused in the death of a mechanic and of injuring another employee earlier this week.

Joseph Robicheaux, 45, who also goes by the alias “Tank,” is charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

Investigators said just after 4 p.m. Dec. 17, 66-year-old Arturo Galindo was working on repairs to a vehicle in a mechanic shop at 320 West Canino Road when Robicheaux allegedly backed up quickly and struck the vehicle. Robicheaux was picking up a car at the same shop, according to investigators.

Deputies said Galindo was underneath the car elevated by jack stands. Another man, 30-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia, was working on the same vehicle and was underneath the hood when Robicheaux allegedly backed into the car.

Deputies said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to fall off the jack stands, land on top of Galindo and pinned Garcia’s legs against another vehicle. They said Robicheaux left the scene in a 2001 Chevrolet Impala.

Galindo died at the scene. Garcia was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said the charges are in the progress of being filed for Robicheaux’s arrest by way of warrants.

