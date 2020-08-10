Boyfriend of Maliyah Bass' mother caught on surveillance with trash can, prosecutors say

Travion Thompson, 21, is being held without bond. He claims the child's mother was responsible for her death.

HOUSTON — A couple facing charges in the death of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Maliyah was hit with a blunt object, and investigators believe the child's mother Sahara Ervin, 20, and her boyfriend Travion Thompson, 21, put the child's body in a storm drain.

Prosecutors added that Thompson was seen on surveillance camera with a trash can.

Thompson now claims the child's mother was responsible for Maliyah’s death. Her attorney said prosecutors must give more evidence.

“Certainly, we're all looking forward to getting more information about the child,” Angela Weltin, Ervin's attorney, said. "So far there has not been an official autopsy report to indicate what actually occurred to her."