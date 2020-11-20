2-year-old Maliyah Bass' death ruled a homicide, medical examiner confirms

The Houston toddler was found dead in Bray's Bayou in August after her mother reported her missing.

HOUSTON — The cause of death of Maliyah Bass has been ruled a homicide, medical examiners confirmed Friday.

The 2-year-old was found dead in Bray's Bayou in August after her mother reported her missing. Sarah Ervin claimed she left the toddler alone for a few minutes in the Sunset Crossing apartment’s courtyard a day before a jogger made the heartbreaking discovery in the bayou.

Since then, Ervin and her boyfreind, 21-year-old Travion Thompson, have been charged in connection with Maliyah's death.

There are still many unanswered questions about this case including the timeline of when Maliyah went missing and how exactly she died.

Prosecutors allege that Ervin and her boyfriend injured the Maliyah and, after she died, they put her body in a storm drain where the child's remains floated about 20 miles to the bayou.

Prosecutors added that Thompson was seen on surveillance camera with a trash can.