Police said they have arrested a man and woman after they were caught trying to steal diesel fuel from a water facility in northeast Houston early Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department said around 1 a.m., an officer was making his rounds in a city truck at the water facility located in the 100 block of Alliant.

The officer saw a woman behind the gate at the facility and approached her. Police said the officer soon realized no one was supposed to be at the facility and he detained and questioned her about what was going on.

Police said the woman led the officer to the back where a man with a large truck was found with four containers filled with diesel fuel. The officer tried to detain the male suspect but he drove away, crashing his truck through a gate and ramming it into the officer's city vehicle.

The officer was able to detain the man shorty after without further incident.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police later found out that the suspects tried to steal approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

HPD says the scene is still under investigation. The District Attorney is working on the charges.

