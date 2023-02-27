Houston man sentenced to 60 years for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, killing her new boyfriend

Malcolm Posey pleaded guilty in exchange for 60 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a southeast Houston apartment complex in 2020.

HOUSTON — A Houston man pleaded guilty to murder Friday in exchange for a 60-year prison sentence.

Malcolm Isaiah Posey, 24, was facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if he would have been convicted of capital murder. With the deal, he will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence. He can't appeal the conviction or sentence.

What happened

Just before midnight on Feb. 9, 2020, Posey showed up at his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street, shot and killed her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ronald Plumber, and stole car keys from an apartment resident.

After hearing the shots, residents looked around and saw Posey dragging his ex-girlfriend out of her apartment by her hair. Posey took his ex and left the scene in the stolen car.

“Domestic violence takes all kinds of forms, and this was an attack that included a kidnapping and a fatal shooting,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “And now this man will spend decades, and hopefully the rest of his life, in prison.”

About an hour later, Houston police officers found them on Fuqua Street near Galveston Road. That's where Posey was arrested.

Investigators later found out that Plumber was actually the woman's former long-term boyfriend that she was reuniting with after breaking up with Posey.

Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine prosecuted the case with ADA Ryan Trask.

“The only reason that Ronald Plumber is dead is because this defendant felt rejected and took an innocent life,” Raine said. “This is just as much a case of domestic violence as if it were between two intimate partners.”