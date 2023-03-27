Veteran in wheelchair shoots man who tried to rob him at downtown METRO station, HPD says

The victim was in a wheelchair when a man approached him and tried to steal a bag. He pulled out a gun and shot the robber several times, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man in a wheelchair shot another man who tried to rob him in downtown Houston on Monday, according to investigators.

Houston police officials said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the METRO station at Pierce and Main streets.

Authorities said the victim was in a wheelchair when a man approached him and tried to steal a bag. The victim pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The suspect was hit but managed to run "several hundred yards," according to police. Then, he collapsed. First responders took the man to an area hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wounds and was stable, according to police.

Investigators said the man in the wheelchair was a veteran who was waiting to catch a ride to go home.