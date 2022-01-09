17-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex parking garage near NRG Stadium

Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday at an apartment complex parking garage along Main Street near NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping surveillance photos of an SUV will help lead them to a killer.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD later identified a possible vehicle of interest. Investigators described it as a black Jeep SUV with temporary paper tags.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).