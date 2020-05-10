Have you see them? They're accused of stealing people's checks, credit cards from the mail

They're wanted on multiple criminal charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

HOUSTON — A Houston man and woman wanted in connection to several crime being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office, according to a recent Crime Stoppers release.

Dean Ewing is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Christine Nicole Crutcher is wanted for the same charges, in addition to possession of stolen mail.

Investigators said Crutcher passed forged checks at various banks across Houston. They said she also conspired to steal U.S. mail, including checks and credit cards, and planned to create counterfeit IDs.

She used the stolen checks and credit cards to make purchase at different retailers, the inspector’s office said.

Ewing is accused of creating fake identification documents for people to use when cashing forged checks or using stolen credit cards.

He got the cards and checks through mail theft, investigators said. They said he also provided tools to help others commit mail theft.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.