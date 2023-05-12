Former Magnolia youth pastor confesses to molesting multiple church members, MCSO says

Michael Anthony Romero showed up at the police department and admitted he fondled teen boys at First Baptist Church in Magnolia from 2002-2014, police say.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A former youth pastor at a Magnolia church has confessed that he molested multiple teens between 2002 and 2012, according to court documents.

Police say Michael Anthony Romero is charged with one count of indecency with a child involving a 2004 case.

Court records say Romero walked into the Magnolia Police Department in January and told a detective that he touched teen boys during youth group retreats, a Christian church camp and sleepovers at Romero's lake house. He named five victims between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police say they interviewed all of them and two said they remembered Romero touching them inappropriately. The other three remembered spending time with him in the youth group but didn't recall being touched inappropriately.

Police say those five teens provided names of other youth group members from that time period. Four of them disclosed they were inappropriately touched by Romero, court documents say. Some of those incidents happened outside Montgomery County, the victims told police.

Romero resigned from the church in 2012 and it's not clear what his work history has been since then.

Magnolia police say they're concerned there may be other alleged victims who attended the church during the ten years Romero was there. If so, they are asked to contact MPD.

The church sent a letter to their congregation, which they also provided KHOU 11. It reads, "We have been devastated to learn that a former employee of our church (2002-2012), Mike (Taco) Romero, has recently confessed to inappropriate behavior with adolescents during his employment with the Church. Immediately upon hearing this from the Magnolia Police Department, we have fully cooperated with their investigation. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved. We continue to work with and cooperate with the authorities and encourage anyone with information to contact the Magnolia Police Department at (281) 356-2500."