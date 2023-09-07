Magnolia man shoots, kills neighbor during fight, Montgomery Co. officials say

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the man shot and killed his neighbor during a fight on Thursday.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a man shot and killed his neighbor Thursday in the Magnolia area.

Just before noon, deputies were called out to a neighborhood off FM 1488 between FM 149 and SH 249 in reference to a shooting.

The caller told authorities that a neighbor that he knew to have mental health issues approached him in his front yard and a fight broke out. The man told authorities that during the altercation, he shot his neighbor.

The neighbor was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO officials said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

It's unclear if the shooter was taken into custody or will be charged with a crime.

Due to the heavy police presence while the investigation was ongoing, authorities told families with children living on Goldeneye Place in the Audubon subdivision to meet the school bus at Bay Warbler Way in North Herron Heights.