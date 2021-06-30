Man who used machete to decapitate Houston businessman sentenced to life in prison

Raymond Jackson was homeless when he murdered Andy Kord, who spent years trying to help him, according to friends.

HOUSTON — The Houston man who decapitated an auto shop owner with a machete in 2016 will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge sentenced Raymond Jackson, 67, to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Jurors took less than an hour Tuesday to convict Jackson of killing 58-year-old Enayatolah Khorsand, who went by the name of Andy Kord, according to friends.

Prosecutors said Jackson repeatedly struck Kord with a baseball bat, then attacked him with the machete. He placed the victim’s head in a plastic bag and walked out of the auto shop.

During the four-day trial, jurors saw a disturbing surveillance video that showed part of the attack at the Mykawa Auto Parts store in southeast Houston.

“It was an extremely brutal crime,” Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss said. “I apologized to jurors for having to show them the video, but they had to see it and I am grateful to them for their service to the community.”

Friends tell KHOU 11 in 2016 that Jackson was a homeless man who Kord had been helping for years.

“Andy decided to feed him, help him, and give him a job, give him food, give him whatever he was able to do. Because that was him. That was Andy,” said Connie Castillo, a close family friend. “He always tried to help others.”