Man accused of kidnapping teenage runaway, forcing her to have sex 8-10 times, court docs say

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man is facing serious charges after investigators said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a runaway last week.
According to authorities, Lyndell Tony Horton used a gun to force a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle on Thursday. He drove to a house where he used "physical force and violence" to make her have sex with him eight to ten times over a period of several hours, according to court records.
The teen was eventually able to break free and run away from the residence, officials said.
Horton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is pending the completion of a sexual assault exam, according to authorities.
Horton was arrested on Friday and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He's due in court on Monday at 9 a.m.