Man accused of kidnapping teenage runaway, forcing her to have sex 8-10 times, court docs say

The 13-year-old girl was able to break free and get away after being sexually assaulted numerous times over a few hours.

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man is facing serious charges after investigators said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a runaway last week.

According to authorities, Lyndell Tony Horton used a gun to force a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle on Thursday. He drove to a house where he used "physical force and violence" to make her have sex with him eight to ten times over a period of several hours, according to court records.

The teen was eventually able to break free and run away from the residence, officials said.

Horton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is pending the completion of a sexual assault exam, according to authorities.