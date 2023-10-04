Surveillance video shows arrest of Lydell Grant, man exonerated for murder now charged in deadly road rage

In the video, you see SWAT officers pull up and get into position. You then hear officers say, "This is HPD. We have an arrest warrant for Lydell Grant."

HOUSTON — Home security cameras were rolling when Houston police pulled up to Lydell Grant's home Thursday to arrest him in connection with a deadly road rage shooting.

Investigators said Grant's white Lexus, the car police say was involved in the road rage shooting, was parked outside his driveway.

In the surveillance video, you see SWAT officers pull up and get into position. You then hear officers say, "This is HPD. We have an arrest warrant for Lydell Grant."

Moments later, Grant is seen walking out of his front door with his hands in the air. He was taken into questioning and charged with murder.

Grant, 46, is accused of shooting Edwin Arevalo, 33 several times after a minor car crash on Friday, April 7.

Police said surveillance video shows a man and woman getting into a white Lexus and running a stop sign, causing an accident with Arevalo's Toyota. The Lexus driver then exits and shoots the Toyota driver five times.

Arevelo died moments after being shot.

Grant's bond has been set at $1 million.

In May 2021, Grant was exonerated in a separate murder case for which he was serving a life sentence. He served seven years of that sentence before the Innocence Project of Texas got involved with his case.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Grant was wrongfully accused in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside a Montrose bar. Six eyewitnesses testified against Grant at trial and he was convicted in 2012.

DNA later cleared Grant and another man confessed to killing Scheerhoorn.

Grant was qualified to collect $80,000 in state compensation for every year of his wrongful imprisonment.