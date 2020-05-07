Louisiana man killed in drive-by shooting while visiting friend in NW Harris Co.

Harris County deputies said the two friends were standing outside a home when a man in a white Cadillac SUV opened fire and sped off.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man was killed Saturday night in a drive-by shooting while visiting his friend in northwest Harris County.

This happened just before 8 p.m. in the 11300 block of Elegant Way.

Harris County deputies said the two friends were standing outside a home when a man in a white Cadillac SUV opened fire and sped off.

The 27-year-old man from Louisiana was hit. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives said they have surveillance video they plan to release Monday with hopes someone recognizes the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.