HOUSTON — Loud noise from an alleged robbery at Baybrook Mall Thursday night scared shoppers who thought a shooting was happening.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the mall. They found three suspects who allegedly smashed jewelry cases, causing a loud noise.

Police said no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

