BAYTOWN, Texas — The reward for information in the unsolved killing of an elderly Baytown man has been increased to $25,000 one year after his death.

Police announced the reward increase Thursday, exactly one year after 84-year-old Korean War veteran Sam Wingate was shot while taking his morning walk with friends.

Wingate was flown to a hospital where he died from his injuries a few days later.

Leads in this case have not been fruitful, police said.

Investigators do believe they linked the weapon used in Wingate's killing toa similar shooting from a few weeks earlier in the Heights on Arlington Drive. Investigators there recovered a shell casing that matches forensically to a spent casing recovered from the Pinehurst subdivision in Baytown where Wingate was shot.

Police said they also believe there is a third shooting connected to this case. It happened Oct. 16 on Cortlandt Street, which is also in the Heights area.

Investigators said they believe the car involved "is most likely a light colored 2004-2008 Chevrolet Malibu."

A composite sketch of a potential shooter has also been released.

Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) with any helpful information.

