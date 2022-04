Campus officials say two men were spotted arguing in the parking lot. One of them was armed with a gun.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — All clear has been given at the Lone Star College-Montgomery in Conroe after it was under lockdown briefly Thursday morning. Two men, including one with a gun, were spotted arguing in a parking lot.

The lockdown was issued just after 11:30 a.m. Those who were on campus were urged to stay indoors. School officials urged everyone to go to the nearest room and to lock the door.

Police are on the scene.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

LSC Alert: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Emergency on LSC - MONTGOMERY. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions. — Lone Star College-Montgomery (@lscmontgomery) April 21, 2022

LoneStarCollegeAlert: LSC-Montgomery is in lockdown. Not a drill. Report of two males arguing in Lot 2, one with a gun. Stay indoors. Police on scene. — Lone Star College-Montgomery (@lscmontgomery) April 21, 2022

LoneStarCollegeAlert: The ALL CLEAR has been issued for LSC - MONTGOMERY. — Lone Star College-Montgomery (@lscmontgomery) April 21, 2022