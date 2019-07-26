HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a possibly wounded and armed suspect in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane in northwest Harris County.

The man is accused of assaulting a deputy after an earlier domestic incident early Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be vigilant and to call 911 to report suspicious activity. Residents are encouraged to lock their doors and stay inside their homes.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, age 28. He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall with tattoos on his face and arms. He may be armed.

HCSO

The sheriff’s office say a deputy was assaulted by the suspect when they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location. They also said a deputy opened fire on the suspect, but it is not clear if this is the same deputy who was attacked.

