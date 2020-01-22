HOUSTON — A Houston recording studio owner surrendered to deputies Wednesday afternoon on several charges related to the prostitution of two teens.

Otis "Big Face Tulu" Berry is facing several charges and is accused of pimping out two 16-year-old girls. He's charged with sexual assault of a child, trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution.

According to court documents, Berry, 49, fed the girls drugs and alcohol, but not much food. The victims said they were only given food in exchange for sex acts with the Berry brothers, their family members and his drug customers.

According to authorities, the girls ran away from a Department of Family and Protective Services placement home on June 6, 2019.

The girls "worked" for Berry and his brother, Tyrone "Big Mike" Berry, according to court documents. The girls stayed at a motel on the North Freeway where Tyrone Berry worked at the front desk, and also at a music studio on Yale Street, court records said.

The girls told investigators they stayed at the studio for about four days and were rarely given food and water but were given drugs, marijuana and alcohol regularly.

In order to stay at the studio, the girls told investigators, they were forced to have sex with the brothers, their family members, friends and drug customers.

The morning of June 14, when the brothers got upset at the teens for complaining about being raped and not getting food, they were dropped off at the Walmart at 13003 SH 247, according to court documents.

One of the teens immediately contacted police and the other was arrested on unrelated charges in August. Both teens were able to pick the brothers out of a photo lineup, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Otis Berry surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. According to authorities, community activist Quannel X facilitated the arrest.

