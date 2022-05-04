HCSO: Two men arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at gunpoint during little league practice

The suspects have been arrested thanks to a good Samaritan that followed them after the car was stolen.

CYPRESS, Texas — Two men have been arrested after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint while she was watching her son play little league Monday night in the Fairfield Cypress area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at the baseball fields on Schiel Road. The car thief later crashed the stolen car on Mason Road and was arrested at a gas station on Hoffmeister road.

A good Samaritan followed the suspects and later helped identify them to law enforcement.

He said he was coaching little league when shortly after 6 p.m. he heard the commotion. He said he didn’t think twice before going after the suspects.

"It's crazy to know something like that could happen any minute," said the coach, who asked us not to reveal his identity. "We were out in the middle of the field practicing, having a scrimmage, and the boys were having fun out of nowhere we hear screams."

He said that's when he jumped into action.

"I basically just turned and told the other coaches to call 911. I ran to my vehicle and followed the person out of the neighborhood," the coach said.

He said the suspect in the stolen car had someone helping him in a separate vehicle.

"They were at the intersection talking to each other with the windows open and I pulled in front of them. I parked my car in front of them and told them to stop and they both split in different directions. I followed the one with the stolen vehicle," the coach said.

Shortly after, surveillance video from a nearby home recorded the suspect crashing the stolen SUV into a subdivision sign. The suspect got out of the car and started running through the neighborhood. The coach said he continued to follow the suspect.

"At one point I got a little too close he pulled a gun on me and I backed up about 25 yards. I followed him till we came to a dead end. He crossed over at the culvert and police showed up," said the Coach.

The coach was able to identify the accomplice who was in the area. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ansar Richardson along with his brother, 23-year-old Khairi Richardson, the alleged carjacker. These brothers are now facing aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Their bond has yet to be set.

Now, many people on social media are calling this coach a hero because, without him, no arrest would’ve been made.

"I don’t feel like I am a hero I feel like I did the right thing. If more people did the right thing for others the world would be a better place," the coach said.

The coach said the little leaguers are scared and don’t want to go back to practice, but he says the Fairfield Athletic Association is working on a plan to either hire security or move them to another field.