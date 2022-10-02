HPD: Robbey suspect uses gun to threaten liquor store cashier, demand money

The robbery happened on December 10 at about 8 p.m. in the 6700 block of Telephone Road.

HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is wanted after a video showed him using a gun to threaten a cashier and steal cash from a southeast Houston liquor store last year.

Houston police have yet to identify the suspect but are hoping newly released surveillance video will lead to his arrest.

He has been described as a man who is between 15 to 18 years old. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a peach-fuzz mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

The robbery happened on December 10 at about 8 p.m. Police said the unknown suspect walked into the liquor store in the 6700 block of Telephone Road and approached the counter. He then took out a gun and demanded the cashier give him money from the register, police said.

The suspect allegedly told the cashier that his gun had "hollow point" bullets and he would kill him if he did not cooperate. The suspect then pulled out the magazine, showed the cashier his bullets, and then placed the magazine back into the gun, according to police.

Watch the surveillance video of the robbery below:

The cashier complied with the suspect's demand and gave him money from the cash register before he ran out of the liquor store in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the suspect involved in the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.