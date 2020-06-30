Corner store clerk shoots, kills robber who opened fire on him: HPD

"We’re thinking that the bullet that the robber or suspect fired was only a few inches away from him," police said.

HOUSTON — A clerk at a north Houston corner store returned fire and killed a robbery suspect late Monday night, police said.

The attempted robbery and shooting were reported at about 10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Fulton.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, allegedly went into the Super Qwik Food Store and made his way into the clerk’s secured area, police said. Police believe the gunman fired at least one shot, missing the clerk by just inches, when the clerk pulled out a gun of his own.

“Luckily and fortunately for the convenience store clerk, he had a gun with him. He was able to return fire,” said Sgt. Horn with the Houston Police Department. “The suspect or the robber collapsed here at the store. He was transported to the hospital where he died later.”

Police said the would-be robbery was struck by gunfire multiple times.

The clerk was not hurt, Horn said.

“He’s very fortunate to be alive right now. We’re thinking that the bullet that the robber or suspect fired was only a few inches away from him.”

Police said records show the suspect had a criminal past and was out on parole for a similar crime that happened last summer.