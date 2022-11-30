Man seen at rapper TakeOff's shooting charged with possessing a weapon

Prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that Cameron Joshua is not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone the night TakeOff was shot.

HOUSTON — One month after the killing of rapper TakeOff, a man connected to the case appeared in court.

While no one has been charged in TakeOff's death, Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil' Cam, was in court for two counts of felon with weapon charges.

The Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after attending a private party at 810 Billards and Bowling Alley. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

After Joshua's hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that he was not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone.

"We believe he has been appropriately charged," Prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. "We're continuing our investigation into the death of TakeOff. If they thought he was involved, they would have charged him."

Joshua was out on bond for an unrelated, possessing a fake ID. He was also out on bond for an auto theft out of California, so his bond could be revoked.

Meanwhile, Joshua's attorneys said the bottom line is he didn't shoot TakeOff and he's only charged with possessing a gun. They said he hopes to get out on bond to clear his name.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

TakeOff and Quavo finished attending a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors. Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.