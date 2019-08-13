HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An alleged trailer theft led to a crash and machete attack in east Harris County on Tuesday morning, the sheriff tweeted.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13400 block of Crosby Lynchburg after reports of two men involved in a physical altercation in the roadway.

Investigators said the two men stole a trailer from another location but crashed when the trailer’s owner chased after them.

One of the suspects pulled out a machete and cut his partner. He was said to be in serious condition at last check.

A witness told KHOU 11 News the victim was struck in the head with the machete but was still able to run to a nearby business to get help.

Life Flight was called to the scene.

It's not known if the man whose trailer was allegedly stolen was hurt in the incident.

