No suspects, motive after 2 teens found shot to death in Liberty County

Authorities said they don't know why the teens were shot to death. They told the community to "be vigilant."

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators in Liberty County are trying to figure out who killed two teenage boys who were found shot to death in a car on Saturday afternoon.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said it has no suspects or a possible motive and the names of the boys will not be publicly released until Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the boys were 15 and 16.

"There’s a lot of concern throughout the community," LCSO Capt. David Meyers said. "I’ve been contacted multiple times since the incident wanting to know if they’re safe in that area."

Meyers said there's still no explanation for the discovery, which was made in a subdivision south of Plum Grove.

"At this time, we don’t know if this was a gang-type incident, if this was a random incident or if these victims were actually targeted," Meyers said.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, a woman checking her mailbox noticed a car beyond the gravel that was stuck in the mud. As she got closer to the car, she noticed two teens who appeared to be passed out so she called 911.

Authorities said the teens were dead when they got there. They had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said they're waiting for the families to be notified before releasing their identities.

"Both of them were unenrolled in school and are being home-schooled on the eighth-grade level," Meyers said.

Authorities had tips for the public.

"Be vigilant. Pay attention to your surroundings," Meyers said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.