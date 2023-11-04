Liberty County investigators identify 2 teens found shot to death in running car last weekend

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Cesar Christopher Trochez-Maravilla and 14-year-old Adiel Garcia Aguirre.

Example video title will go here for this video

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Cesar Christopher Trochez-Maravilla and 14-year-old Adiel Garcia Aguirre. On Saturday afternoon, the teens were found in a parked, running car in a subdivision south of Plum Grove.

A woman checking her mailbox noticed a car beyond the gravel that was stuck in the mud. As she got closer, she noticed the two teens, who appeared to be passed out, so she called 911. Authorities said the teens were dead when they got there. They had been shot multiple times.

The discovery has local residents on edge.

"There’s a lot of concern throughout the community," LCSO Capt. David Meyers said. "I’ve been contacted multiple times since the incident wanting to know if they’re safe in that area."

Investigators said they don't have any information about a suspect or motive.

"At this time, we don’t know if this was a gang-type incident, if this was a random incident or if these victims were actually targeted," Meyers said.

Investigators said the teens lived in the area.

"They both lived near the area of the murder and both are former students at Santa Fe Middle School," Meyers said.

Authorities said they believe the teens could have been talking to someone before they were shot.

"The vehicle was running and was in drive, indicating they had probably stopped to talk to someone when the gunshots started ringing out. They took off in the vehicle and ended up in a muddy area off the main road," Meyers said.

It's still unclear exactly when the teens were killed.