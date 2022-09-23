LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County

The 19-year-old ex-boyfriend of Emily Rodriguez-Avila and two of his friends picked her up at her job at Niko Niko's and killed her the next morning, LCSO said.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday.

All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox.

"It's an unfortunate situation, we have a 16-year-old girl that's not going home to her family, just violently murdered," Knox said at a news conference.

He said once they identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila, they began interviewing her friends and that's what eventually led them to the first suspect arrested.

After questioning 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores on Sept. 8, she was charged with tampering with evidence. Knox said she confessed to her role in the girl's death two days later and was charged with murder.

Warrants were then issued for Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, and Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20. Both were arrested in Houston on Sept. 20 and also charged with murder.

Knox said Rivera-Ortiz still had the gun used to kill his ex-girlfriend and Garcia-Martinez had the vehicle they used.

According to Knox, they gave different stories about the motive for killing Rodriguez-Avila after picking her up at her job at a Montrose restaurant on Sept. 3. She was shot twice -- in the head and the side -- the next morning and dumped on the side of CR 3550 in Cleveland.

Knox said the ex-boyfriend has family in Liberty County and is familiar with the area so they believe that's why they drove there from Houston. He said the victim went with them willingly.

Rivera-Ortiz and Garcia-Martinez, who are from Honduras and El Salvador, were here illegally, according to Knox. None of the suspects has a criminal record but they are looking into whether they are involved in a gang.