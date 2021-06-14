LCSO: Man found dead after being tied to his truck, dragged down street

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Eugene Hoffpaiur in connection with the death of 60-year-old Roman Rodriguez.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged with murder after investigators said he tied another man to his own truck and dragged him down the road before setting the truck on fire.

They say Rodriguez went to Hoffpauir's home near Rye Saturday night and they got in a fight over the relationship between Rodriguez and Hoffpauir's mother.

Authorities said Rodriguez was severely beaten by Hoffpauir, who then tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached it to the victim's truck.

Investigators said Hoffpaiur dragged Rodriguez for a while before he set the truck on fire and walked away.

At this time, it's unclear if Rodriguez died before he was dragged by the truck or sometime later, but an autopsy is underway.

Hoffpauir was arrested Sunday and given a $1 million bond.

LCSO and the Texas Rangers said this investigation is ongoing due to conflicting statements.

Additional charges could be filed.

