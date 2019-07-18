LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A Liberty County correctional officer is accused of stealing $1,478 from inmates in the county jail.

Mayra Gallegos-Balderas, 23, surrendered herself July 16 to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office after Justice of the Peace Judge Stephen Hebert's office and Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigator Shandalynn Rhame of the issued a warrant for her arrest charging her with theft, Captain Ken DeFoor said in a news release.

Gallegos-Balderas worked for GEO, the private company contracted with the Liberty County Jail since October 2018, DeFoor said.

Three inmates reported not receiving all of their money when they were released from the county jail, Rhame said. Rhame and Investigator Steve Rasberry found enough evidence to issues a warrant for Gallegos-Balderas during their investigation, DeFoor said.

Gallegos-Balderas faces a charge of theft between $750 and $2,500, which would usually be a class A misdemeanor, but since she was a public servant and this was during her duties, she is charged with a state jail felony, DeFoor said.

After surrendering, she was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.