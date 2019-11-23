HOUSTON — Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Pickett, 38, was booked into the Harris County Jail on an assault to a family member charge. He appeared in court Saturday where he was given a pretrial release bond.

According to court documents, the incident happened at a hotel in the 1500 block of Texas Avenue near Minute Maid Park. The documents state Pickett and his wife were in Houston for dinner as part of a Minute Maid Park golf event.

Court documents say Pickett's wife told a hotel's front desk clerk Pickett pushed her during a fight, and she hit her head, resulting in a cut. Police met with Pickett about the incident in his hotel room, court documents show.

Pickett was released on bond.

