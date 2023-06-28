Recent high school graduate shot, killed while playing video games in middle of night

Just after midnight Wednesday, multiple shots were fired into his house in Liberty County and Gerardo Olivares-Mancha was struck in the back. He died hours later.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Authorities said a deadly shooting in Liberty County appears to have been a targeted attack, but they have no idea why anyone would want 18-year-old Gerardo Olivares-Mancha dead.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a house on a private road off FM 1413.

Olivares-Mancha, 18, was in his room sitting in a chair with his back to the outer wall of the house playing video games when multiple shots were fired into the house.

One of the bullets went through the wall and through the chair, hitting Olivares-Mancha in the back. The recent graduate of Dayton High School was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Olivares-Mancha's mother and two sisters were also inside the house at the time of the shooting. Authorities said they have no idea why anyone in the house would have been targeted.

A light-colored truck was seen leaving the area and Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to get surveillance video but there are only about eight houses on the private road where it happened.