Did you receive a letter about having an affair? Memorial Villages police say it's a scam

HOUSTON — If you get a letter from a woman claiming to be having an affair with your husband, it is likely a scam, according to Memorial Villages police.

Police have been warning residents after the letters started to appear over the weekend and are addressed to people by their name.

Police said the letters are addressed to the woman of the household and come from another woman who provides a Memorial Drive address.

In the letter, the woman claims that she is an escort and that she has had a relationship with the addressee’s husband or significant other. The woman states that she is in financial hardship and offers to provide proof of the affair for a "reasonable offer.”

Police said the woman includes a copy of a driver’s license and a social security card she claims are hers. The woman requests that you email her to discuss the situation.

Police said these letters are scams and are showing up across the area. They appear to be computer generated and even have a QR code.

They said to not respond to the letter or email the woman. They added that the department is aware of the letters, so you do not need to notify them.

Detectives are investigating.