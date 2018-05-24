HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was given seven life sentences for seven sexual assaults on women in Harris County on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Marquis Tate, 35, terrorized numerous women across the county over several years.

A jury convicted Tate of a 2015 aggravated sexual assault of a woman walking along Lyons Road, in Houston.

Tate walked up behind the woman and forced her into his car at knife-point. He then drove her to a secluded area, where he raped her. Tate’s DNA connected him to the assault.

Following a three-day trial, an all-male jury found Tate guilty in approximately 45 minutes.

“How quickly this jury came back with this verdict is proof that they had no doubt that Marquis Tate committed this crime,” said Assistant District Attorney Traci Bennett. “It was amazing to get justice for the women in these cases. They took the opportunity to face him before he was sentenced and I can only hope this outcome has brought them some sort of peace.”

On Wednesday prior to the start of the sentencing phase of the trial, Tate cut the proceedings short by agreeing to accept a sentence of life and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, he will not have to face future trials, by pleading guilty to six other aggravated sexual assault cases and received seven life sentences - the strongest punishment possible for these crimes.

“Let this be a message to women across Harris County that law enforcement is working hard to ensure our streets are safe, and this district attorney’s office is making sure these criminals are put away for the crimes they commit,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

More than 20 sexual assault cases have been attributed to Tate over the past decade. A dozen of his victims were ready to testify against him.

