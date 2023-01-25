Woman's body found in wooded area in Sunnyside identified as missing mom, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says

Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HOUSTON — The woman's body found a week ago in a wooded area in Sunnyside has been identified as Leslie Obi, according to a medical examiner.

Obi, 43, had been missing since Jan. 11. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled her cause of death a homicide because of sharp force neck trauma.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on Jan. 18, the day Leslie Obi's body was found.

The search for Obi stretched all across Houston. Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers first started searching the area of her last known location, which was near an apartment complex on Ley Road in northeast Houston.

On Jan.17, the search led police to an apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed Road, which is in southeast Houston.

The day after searching the Scott Street apartment complex, investigators found Obi's body along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston.

Obi was a daughter, sister and mother. She leaves behind four kids, according to her sister.

“I talk to her every single day. Not a day goes by and I talk to her every day. And she wouldn’t go without calling her son – she has four kids,” Lacastle Price said after learning her sister was missing.

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told KHOU 11 that Obi had a family member, Larry Guillory, who went missing in 2001. According to Miller, Guillory was later found dead.