Man charged in connection with death of Leslie Obi, missing mother whose body was found in Sunnyside

James Campbell is accused of tampering/fabricating evidence in connection to Leslie Obi's death. Police said Campbell and Obi were co-workers and acquaintances.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Leslie Obi, a mother of four whose body was found in a wooded area in Sunnyside after she went missing last month.

James Campbell, 57, is charged with tampering/fabricating evidence, according to Houston police.

What happened

Obi, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 12 but she hadn't been seen since Jan. 11.

The search for her stretched across Houston. Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers first started searching the area of her last known location, which was near an apartment complex on Ley Road in northeast Houston.

The search then led police to an apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed Road before her body was found on Jan. 18 along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston.

A medical examiner ruled Obi's cause of death a homicide due to sharp force neck trauma.

After investigating, police learned Obi was killed at Campbell's apartment, which was the complex on Scott Street near Reed Road. Police said Obi and Campbell worked together and were acquaintances.

Police said Campbell discarded her body, which led to the Harris County District Attorney's Office charging him with tampering with evidence.

Campbell was arrested without incident.