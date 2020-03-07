Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and Houston police on Friday released the name and photo of a man wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Leonidas Rubi, 51, allegedly assaulted a child in the 8200 block of Fulton, in north Houston.

The police report was filed Jan. 2, 2019.

“During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive Leonidas Rubi sexually assaulted the victim,” stated Houston Crime Stoppers.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet six inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.