2 suspects charged in death of woman killed in shootout; one of them is on the run, HPD says

Police are looking for Josue David Ayala, 23, who's charged with murder in the shooting death of Monica Navarre, 54, in southeast Houston on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested one suspect and are trying to track down a second man in the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman.

Monica Navarre was gunned down during an April 4 shootout near an apartment complex on Leonora Street near Bellfort Avenue in southeast Houston.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on April 4.

Carlos Enrique Colon Lopez, 23, was arrested by members of the HPD Gang Division Crime Reduction Unit on April 5 and charged with murder.

Josue David Ayala, 23, is also charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon but he's on the run. Police are hoping surveillance photos will help lead to his arrest.

Investigators aren't saying what led to the shootout that left Navarre dead. She died at the scene from several gunshot wounds and may have exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ayala or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

2 of 2

Carlos Enrique Colon Lopez is also charged with murder in this case. He was arrested on April 5th.



More info: https://t.co/Y9LNzIyFb0#hounews #OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/jrjIp92oq3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 12, 2023