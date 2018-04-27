HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A felony suspect led Harris County sheriff's deputies on a car chase that ended when the suspect crashed into a tree at Hammerly Boulevard and Brittmoore Road.

Two deputies fired their weapons, but there are no injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The incident is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The chase started just after 7 p.m. at Highway 59 and Greens Road.

According to HPD, initially the suspect pulled over, but when the deputy who stopped him got out of the patrol car, the suspect took off again.

The deputy chased him around the beltway to Hammerly, then south on Brittmoore, driving on the rim of a flat tire in the right front tire, which caused him to lose control on Brittmoore and slam into a van. The suspect then put his vehicle in reverse and rammed a trooper's car.

Officers surrounded the suspect and opened fire, and the suspect sped away and crashed into a tree.

The man got out of the car and was shocked with a stun gun. He was then taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Officials say the man had several warrants for his arrest.

