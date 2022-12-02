League City burglary ring: 27 cases, 7 states and $500,000 in stolen property, LCPD says

The organized crime ring was the target of a four-month investigation and stole trucks, trailers, tools and four-wheelers from storage units, League City police say.

HOUSTON — Four months. Five suspects. 27 cases. Seven states. And $500,000 worth of stolen property. League City police say what started as a simple storage unit burglary investigation in August uncovered an organized crime ring working in multiple states.

They were stealing trucks, trailers, four-wheelers and other items from storage units, League City police said.

The investigation started on August 10 when police were called about a burglary at Sports Shed Boat & RV Storage on Lawrence Road in Kemah.

They soon realized it was much bigger than that one case. Search warrants turned up property stolen from storage units in Texas and six other states worth half a million dollars.

The five suspects arrested live near League City where five of the 27 burglaries happened. Four are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ryan Austin Deroin, 31, from San Leon, is being held on a $1M bond.

Rodney Charles Clifton, 35, from Friendswood, was given a $50,000 bond.

Noah William Shields, 26, from San Leon, also got a $50,000 bond.

James Keith Shouse, 40, from San Leon, has a $50,000 bond

Quentin Allen Garner, 30, from Pearland, 30, is charged with felony theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

🚨 FIVE ARRESTED IN ORGANIZED CRIME RING LEAGUE CITY, TX (December 1, 2022): A four-month investigation that involved... Posted by League City Police Department on Friday, December 2, 2022

“Detectives worked this case day and night to identify the suspects and disrupted an organized criminal enterprise that would have continued to victimize the public," Investigations Bureau Captain Harold Lee said.

League City Police Department worked with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Chamber County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Friendswood Police Department, and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

If anyone has information related to this case they should call LCPD Detective Evans at 281-554-1863.

