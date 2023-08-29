Parents call on League City PD to file charges related to fight at party

"This should not happen. Not just because it’s my kid, not because it’s his best friend or my son’s girlfriend. It should not happen," one student's father said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A brawl at what's believed to have been a back-to-school party earlier this month left at least three teenagers injured, League City police confirmed Tuesday.

"I had staples right here and then I had staples right here,” 18-year-old Seth Turpin said as he pointed to areas on his head.

Scars are still visible on his body while his best friend, Xavier Valdez, suffered a seriously busted lip.

His father said the whole thing started when someone made passes at Valdez’s girlfriend.

"This should not happen," Obed Valdez said. "Not just because it’s my kid, not because it’s his best friend or my son’s girlfriend. It should not happen.”

The incident continues to spark conflict among parents and families of the young people involved. It even erupted Tuesday during a news conference organized by community activist Candice Matthews.

"You know, your son’s friend and your son jumped all over my brother and attacked him,” Valdez's sister said to the mother of another teen.

"Excuse me, hey, hey, hey," Matthews said. "I’m going to have to end the press conference.”

She and others are calling on the League City Police Department to file criminal charges, which hasn't happened since the Aug. 12 incident.

"No one sends their children to go to a party to get jumped or to jump any other children," Matthews said. "Nobody does that.”

Parents said a number of the teens involved are student-athletes at various area schools, including Clear Falls High School.

Police are investigating a teen brawl in League City said to involve student athletes. But there are conflicting stories.. Including among adults during a tense news conference today ⤵️. I’ll have more, including incident video, on @KHOU at 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/hVeuHyRkl6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 29, 2023

Here's what Clear Creek ISD said in a statement:

"The League City Police Department notified the Clear Creek Independent School District of a police investigation involving three CCISD students which allegedly took place off campus, after school hours, and unrelated to a school sponsored event.

"There are no additional details to release currently until the police investigation is complete."

That's something made more difficult when there are conflicting stories.

Here's a statement from League City PD:

"The League City Police Department is actively investigating an incident that occurred the evening of August 12 involving the assault of three teenage victims who were attending a party along Vega Court. While we sympathize with the victims and their families and understand that they want an immediate resolution involving an arrest or arrests, our department must conduct a thorough investigation that includes interviews with the victims, witnesses, and suspects as well as the review of numerous video recordings of the incident before charges can be filed."

League City PD also released a statement in response to Mathews' news conference:

"On Sunday, August 13 the League City Police Department received a call from a parent wanting to report an incident which had occurred around 11 p.m. the night before involving the assault of three teenagers, one of whom was his son. The parent stated that the three teenagers were attending a party at a home located on Vega Court when they were beaten by numerous males who were also attending the party.

"LCPD is currently conducting an active investigation surrounding the incident and is interviewing the victims, witnesses, and suspects, as well as reviewing numerous video recordings of the incident and interviewing those individuals who were in the videos and recorded the videos. Many of those being interviewed are juveniles.

"While we sympathize with the victims and their families and understand that they want an immediate resolution involving an arrest or arrests, our department must ensure that a thorough investigation has been done before any charges are filed."