League City police: 83-year-old man shoots, kills wife

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police said an 83-year-old man shot and killed his wife Saturday afternoon.

This happened at the South Shore Lakes apartments off FM 518.

According to investigators, David Varley, 83, allegedly called 911 around 1 p.m. on Saturday saying his wife had been injured. When police arrived, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. They have not released the victim's identity.

League City police said Varley was taken into custody and charged with murder. His bond was set at $250,000.