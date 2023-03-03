Man accused of killing father in League City

Police said they found David Liggio, 65, with "obvious" injuries to his neck before he was pronounced dead.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man is accused of killing his father Friday in League City.

League City police have identified the man as Nicholas Robert Ligio, 23. He has been charged with murder in the death of his father, David Liggio, 65.

Police said at about 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home on Wood Hollow Drive after reports of a body lying in the driveway.

When police got to the home, they said they found David with "obvious" injuries to his neck. They then said they Nicholas run inside the house and lock the door.

David was taken to a safe area where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they later found Nicholas at a garage on Millers Water Lane and he was taken into custody.

Nicholas is also charged with burglary of a building after entering the garage while running away from police.