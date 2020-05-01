LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A League City police detective was arrested after he was accused of driving drunk with a child in the car on Friday evening.

Det. Scott Aldridge is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Bond was set at $2,000. A mugshot has not been released.

This happened just after 6:30 p.m. when League City police received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Hobbs Road at League City Parkway.

Police responded and located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Hobbs Road. The driver was arrested just before 8 p.m. A warrant was completed and a blood specimen was taken from the driver to determine blood alcohol content.

Aldridge has served with the League City Police Department since 2003 and is on administrative leave pending investigation.

