Kersh found guilty on all counts in League City triple murder trial

Kersh was on trial for the murders of killing Beth Wilburn, Thomas McGraw and James Oatis at Corvette Concepts.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Jesse “Dean” Kersh was found guilty on all three counts in the case of a triple murder in League City in 1983.

The verdict came down Friday morning after a Galveston County jury deliberated for multiple days.

Kersh was arrested at a restaurant in Spring back in 2016 after he was accused of killing Beth Wilburn, Thomas McGraw and James Oatis on November 3, 1983. It happened at Corvette Concepts and shocked the people of League City.

Wilburn, who was stabbed 114 times and shot four times, was the co-owner of the business on West Main Street.

McGraw, Wilburn's boyfriend, and Oatis, an electrician who was installing lights at Corvette Concepts on the day of the murders, were also shot and stabbed several times.

Kersh was a mechanic at Corvette Concepts. Police called it a crime of passion.