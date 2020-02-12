Driver crashes into brick wall at League City church, police say

Victor Wooten, 28, is charged with reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A driver was arrested Wednesday after a car crashed into a church in League City, according to local police.

League City police officers responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Catholic Church on E. Walker Street near Texas Avenue.

Investigators said the driver was speeding through a school zone when he tried to go around another vehicle that was turning left into the church parking lot.

They said the suspect hit the victim's door at angle and then veered left, going through a ditch and across the parking lot before crashing into a brick wall of the church.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was caught on several of the church's security cameras, according to police, but the video has not been released.

Wooten was arrested and given a $1,500 bond, police said.

Officers are still investigating the incident and collecting evidence from the suspect vehicle.

