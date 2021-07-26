Man in custody after SWAT scene at west Houston apartment complex

It was reported the man was barricaded inside the apartment with a woman and child.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a SWAT scene at a west Houston apartment complex.

It was reported the man was barricaded inside the apartment in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow with a woman and child.

Houston police said they will be providing an update to this scene shortly.

Police said there was some sort of domestic disturbance between the man and woman. Police also said another woman and child were inside the apartment during the disturbance but were able to get out.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information on this developing story.