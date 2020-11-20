Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are looking for a man who is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Lazaro Ouando Martinez, 45, is described as a Hispanic male, about five feet four inches tall, weighing 150 to 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers released his photo early Friday.

Police said it was August of 2019 when the first received a report of the crime from the 200 block of Red Ripple in north Houston. The victim told investigators the suspect sexually abused them over a two-year period.